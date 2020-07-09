Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10904 Newton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10904 Newton Ave
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10904 Newton Ave
10904 Newton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10904 Newton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Large 3 plus bedroom home $950.00 - Large 3 plus bedroom home
New paint, new carpet, new kitchen, 1st floor laundry
Section 8 only
Call or Text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099
(RLNE5818285)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10904 Newton Ave have any available units?
10904 Newton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 10904 Newton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10904 Newton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10904 Newton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10904 Newton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 10904 Newton Ave offer parking?
No, 10904 Newton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10904 Newton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10904 Newton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10904 Newton Ave have a pool?
No, 10904 Newton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10904 Newton Ave have accessible units?
No, 10904 Newton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10904 Newton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10904 Newton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10904 Newton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10904 Newton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
