All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10904 Newton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10904 Newton Ave
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

10904 Newton Ave

10904 Newton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10904 Newton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Large 3 plus bedroom home $950.00 - Large 3 plus bedroom home
New paint, new carpet, new kitchen, 1st floor laundry
Section 8 only
Call or Text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099

(RLNE5818285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10904 Newton Ave have any available units?
10904 Newton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10904 Newton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10904 Newton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10904 Newton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10904 Newton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10904 Newton Ave offer parking?
No, 10904 Newton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10904 Newton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10904 Newton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10904 Newton Ave have a pool?
No, 10904 Newton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10904 Newton Ave have accessible units?
No, 10904 Newton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10904 Newton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10904 Newton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10904 Newton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10904 Newton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary