Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10821 Bristol Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10821 Bristol Ter
Last updated January 15 2020 at 8:47 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10821 Bristol Ter
10821 Bristol Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10821 Bristol Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10821 Bristol Ter have any available units?
10821 Bristol Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 10821 Bristol Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10821 Bristol Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10821 Bristol Ter pet-friendly?
No, 10821 Bristol Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 10821 Bristol Ter offer parking?
No, 10821 Bristol Ter does not offer parking.
Does 10821 Bristol Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10821 Bristol Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10821 Bristol Ter have a pool?
No, 10821 Bristol Ter does not have a pool.
Does 10821 Bristol Ter have accessible units?
No, 10821 Bristol Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10821 Bristol Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 10821 Bristol Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10821 Bristol Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10821 Bristol Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary