Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:17 PM

10812 Ewing Avenue

10812 Ewing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10812 Ewing Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this cute 3 bed 1 bath house while it is still available!

This cute home features new stunning hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen, three bedrooms, and a renovated kitchen. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 470 hwy. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10812 Ewing Avenue have any available units?
10812 Ewing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10812 Ewing Avenue have?
Some of 10812 Ewing Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10812 Ewing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10812 Ewing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10812 Ewing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10812 Ewing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10812 Ewing Avenue offer parking?
No, 10812 Ewing Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10812 Ewing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10812 Ewing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10812 Ewing Avenue have a pool?
No, 10812 Ewing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10812 Ewing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10812 Ewing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10812 Ewing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10812 Ewing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
