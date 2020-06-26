All apartments in Kansas City
108 W 61ST TERRACE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

108 W 61ST TERRACE

108 West 61st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

108 West 61st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64113
Wornall Homestead

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House in Brookside - Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Brookside.
Home features hardwood floors and large living room and dining room. Kitchen has been remolded and is equipped with new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The decorative stone fireplace compliments the beautiful mission style decor. Home features a one car detached garage, and unfinished basement. You must see to appreciate.
This house is located between Wornall & Brookside Boulevard on 61st Terrace.

The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

Call today to schedule a tour of this beautiful home!
Tours are available Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm.

For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE4174172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 W 61ST TERRACE have any available units?
108 W 61ST TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 W 61ST TERRACE have?
Some of 108 W 61ST TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 W 61ST TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
108 W 61ST TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 W 61ST TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 W 61ST TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 108 W 61ST TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 108 W 61ST TERRACE offers parking.
Does 108 W 61ST TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 W 61ST TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 W 61ST TERRACE have a pool?
No, 108 W 61ST TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 108 W 61ST TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 108 W 61ST TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 108 W 61ST TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 W 61ST TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
