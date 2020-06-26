108 W 61ST TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House in Brookside - Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Brookside.

Home features hardwood floors and large living room and dining room. Kitchen has been remolded and is equipped with new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The decorative stone fireplace compliments the beautiful mission style decor. Home features a one car detached garage, and unfinished basement. You must see to appreciate.

This house is located between Wornall & Brookside Boulevard on 61st Terrace.



The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.



Call today to schedule a tour of this beautiful home!

Tours are available Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm.



For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.



(RLNE4174172)