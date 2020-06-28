Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10741 Cambridge Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10741 Cambridge Ave
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10741 Cambridge Ave
10741 Cambridge Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10741 Cambridge Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10741 Cambridge Ave have any available units?
10741 Cambridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 10741 Cambridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10741 Cambridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10741 Cambridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 10741 Cambridge Ave offer parking?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10741 Cambridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10741 Cambridge Ave have a pool?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10741 Cambridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10741 Cambridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10741 Cambridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary