Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:35 AM

10741 Cambridge Ave

10741 Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10741 Cambridge Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10741 Cambridge Ave have any available units?
10741 Cambridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10741 Cambridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10741 Cambridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10741 Cambridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10741 Cambridge Ave offer parking?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10741 Cambridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10741 Cambridge Ave have a pool?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10741 Cambridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10741 Cambridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10741 Cambridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10741 Cambridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
