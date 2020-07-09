All apartments in Kansas City
10726 Lewis Ct
10726 Lewis Ct

10726 Lewis Court · No Longer Available
Location

10726 Lewis Court, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! Ending 1/15/2019

1. Application must be submitted and paid for by this date to qualify
2. Must sign an 18-month lease
3. Prorated rent will be free for the days you live in the home for Jan and Rent will be due Feb 1st in full

Schedule your self-showing today! https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sbdhousingsolutions

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each applicant’s photo id, 2 months of income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fees paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years will result in an automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We look at each application as whole, and we will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, you are required to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. (No aggressive dog breeds)

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3-5 business days for processing, thank you!"

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/10726-lewis-ct ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

