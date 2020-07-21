10724 Cambridge Avenue

Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom / 1 bath home near Truman Corners Shopping Center. Perfect location nearby the highway for quick transportation. Spacious eat in kitchen area with new ceramic tile installed. Large family room with newer carpeting installed in there and in the bedrooms. Renovated bathroom with tub. Massive fenced in backyard gives your family room to spread out during the summer and for pets to run free. Another great listing by Renter's Warehouse. Schedule a tour today with Michael to come check it out. House Available Now.