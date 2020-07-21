All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10724 Cambridge Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10724 Cambridge Avenue
Last updated January 11 2020 at 6:09 PM

10724 Cambridge Avenue

10724 Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

10724 Cambridge Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom / 1 bath home near Truman Corners Shopping Center. Perfect location nearby the highway for quick transportation. Spacious eat in kitchen area with new ceramic tile installed. Large family room with newer carpeting installed in there and in the bedrooms. Renovated bathroom with tub. Massive fenced in backyard gives your family room to spread out during the summer and for pets to run free. Another great listing by Renter's Warehouse. Schedule a tour today with Michael to come check it out. House Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10724 Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
10724 Cambridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10724 Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10724 Cambridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10724 Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10724 Cambridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10724 Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 10724 Cambridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10724 Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10724 Cambridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10724 Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 10724 Cambridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10724 Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10724 Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10724 Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10724 Cambridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10724 Cambridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10724 Cambridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary