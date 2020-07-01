All apartments in Kansas City
10715 Fremont Ave

10715 Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10715 Fremont Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This 2,000 Sq ft property was built in 1966 has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Newer Everything! Awesome tile work in the kitchen and bathrooms. Nice deck in the back and nice fenced in yard. New Appliances Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher included. Huge kitchen, Finished basement. Everything new and updated. New Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~ 816-237-8668
Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10715 Fremont Ave have any available units?
10715 Fremont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10715 Fremont Ave have?
Some of 10715 Fremont Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10715 Fremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10715 Fremont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10715 Fremont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10715 Fremont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10715 Fremont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10715 Fremont Ave offers parking.
Does 10715 Fremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10715 Fremont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10715 Fremont Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10715 Fremont Ave has a pool.
Does 10715 Fremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 10715 Fremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10715 Fremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10715 Fremont Ave has units with dishwashers.

