Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10707 Hickman Mills Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10707 Hickman Mills Drive
10707 Hickman Mills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10707 Hickman Mills Drive, Kansas City, MO 64137
Stratford Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10707 Hickman Mills Drive have any available units?
10707 Hickman Mills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 10707 Hickman Mills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10707 Hickman Mills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10707 Hickman Mills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10707 Hickman Mills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 10707 Hickman Mills Drive offer parking?
No, 10707 Hickman Mills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10707 Hickman Mills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10707 Hickman Mills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10707 Hickman Mills Drive have a pool?
No, 10707 Hickman Mills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10707 Hickman Mills Drive have accessible units?
No, 10707 Hickman Mills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10707 Hickman Mills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10707 Hickman Mills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10707 Hickman Mills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10707 Hickman Mills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
