Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

107 E Blue Ridge Blvd

107 East Blue Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

107 East Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64145
Martin City

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths with a spacious living room area and large eat in kitchen. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home. Visit our website www.pragerpm.com

(RLNE5617251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd have any available units?
107 E Blue Ridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
107 E Blue Ridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd offer parking?
No, 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd have a pool?
No, 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 E Blue Ridge Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

