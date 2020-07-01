107 East Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64145 Martin City
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Welcome Home! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths with a spacious living room area and large eat in kitchen. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home. Visit our website www.pragerpm.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
107 E Blue Ridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.