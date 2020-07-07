All apartments in Kansas City
10612 N Main St
10612 N Main St

10612 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

10612 North Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a great house in Staley High School!
Property does have 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms.
Great fenced yard for privacy. Property does have new appliances!
You will not want to miss this great house. Won't last long at this price!
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for each application credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fee is Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10612 N Main St have any available units?
10612 N Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10612 N Main St have?
Some of 10612 N Main St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10612 N Main St currently offering any rent specials?
10612 N Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10612 N Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10612 N Main St is pet friendly.
Does 10612 N Main St offer parking?
Yes, 10612 N Main St offers parking.
Does 10612 N Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10612 N Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10612 N Main St have a pool?
No, 10612 N Main St does not have a pool.
Does 10612 N Main St have accessible units?
No, 10612 N Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 10612 N Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10612 N Main St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
