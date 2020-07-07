10612 N Main St

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

What a great house in Staley High School!

Property does have 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms.

Great fenced yard for privacy. Property does have new appliances!

You will not want to miss this great house. Won't last long at this price!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for each application credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fee is Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.