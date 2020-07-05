Rent Calculator
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10607 Richmond Ave
10607 Richmond Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10607 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3BD 1BA ranch with hardwood floors and huge backyard is ready to call home.
Rent $725
Deposit $725
Rent $725
Deposit $725
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10607 Richmond Ave have any available units?
10607 Richmond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10607 Richmond Ave have?
Some of 10607 Richmond Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10607 Richmond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10607 Richmond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10607 Richmond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10607 Richmond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10607 Richmond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10607 Richmond Ave offers parking.
Does 10607 Richmond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10607 Richmond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10607 Richmond Ave have a pool?
No, 10607 Richmond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10607 Richmond Ave have accessible units?
No, 10607 Richmond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10607 Richmond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10607 Richmond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
