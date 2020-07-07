All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
10607 N. Locust Ct
10607 N. Locust Ct

10607 North Locust Court · No Longer Available
Location

10607 North Locust Court, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ceae25602b ----
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the northland. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, wahser/dryer hookups and 1 car garage . Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10607 N. Locust Ct have any available units?
10607 N. Locust Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10607 N. Locust Ct have?
Some of 10607 N. Locust Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10607 N. Locust Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10607 N. Locust Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10607 N. Locust Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10607 N. Locust Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10607 N. Locust Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10607 N. Locust Ct offers parking.
Does 10607 N. Locust Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10607 N. Locust Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10607 N. Locust Ct have a pool?
No, 10607 N. Locust Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10607 N. Locust Ct have accessible units?
No, 10607 N. Locust Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10607 N. Locust Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10607 N. Locust Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

