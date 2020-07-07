10607 N. Locust Ct

Amenities
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the northland. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, wahser/dryer hookups and 1 car garage . Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided