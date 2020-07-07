All apartments in Kansas City
10560 E 46th Terr
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

10560 E 46th Terr

10560 East 46th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10560 East 46th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f1ebae0a7 ---- Newer spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets and 1 car garage. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

