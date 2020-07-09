10558 E 46th Terr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1637504006 ----

Newer spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!



