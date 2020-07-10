All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10554 E. 46th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10554 E. 46th St.
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:22 PM

10554 E. 46th St.

10554 East 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Riss Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10554 East 46th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/88cc3140eb ---- Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10554 E. 46th St. have any available units?
10554 E. 46th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10554 E. 46th St. have?
Some of 10554 E. 46th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10554 E. 46th St. currently offering any rent specials?
10554 E. 46th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10554 E. 46th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10554 E. 46th St. is pet friendly.
Does 10554 E. 46th St. offer parking?
Yes, 10554 E. 46th St. offers parking.
Does 10554 E. 46th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10554 E. 46th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10554 E. 46th St. have a pool?
No, 10554 E. 46th St. does not have a pool.
Does 10554 E. 46th St. have accessible units?
No, 10554 E. 46th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10554 E. 46th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10554 E. 46th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary