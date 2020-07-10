All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

10528 E. 46th Terr

10528 East 46th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10528 East 46th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f69bc3a095 ---- Newer spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10528 E. 46th Terr have any available units?
10528 E. 46th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10528 E. 46th Terr have?
Some of 10528 E. 46th Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10528 E. 46th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
10528 E. 46th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10528 E. 46th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10528 E. 46th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 10528 E. 46th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 10528 E. 46th Terr offers parking.
Does 10528 E. 46th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10528 E. 46th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10528 E. 46th Terr have a pool?
No, 10528 E. 46th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 10528 E. 46th Terr have accessible units?
No, 10528 E. 46th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 10528 E. 46th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10528 E. 46th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.

