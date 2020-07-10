All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10512 E 46th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10512 E 46th Terrace
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

10512 E 46th Terrace

10512 East 46th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Riss Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10512 East 46th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e412df7048 ---- Newer spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 E 46th Terrace have any available units?
10512 E 46th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10512 E 46th Terrace have?
Some of 10512 E 46th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 E 46th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10512 E 46th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 E 46th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10512 E 46th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10512 E 46th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10512 E 46th Terrace offers parking.
Does 10512 E 46th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 E 46th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 E 46th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10512 E 46th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10512 E 46th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10512 E 46th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 E 46th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10512 E 46th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary