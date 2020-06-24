All apartments in Kansas City
Location

10511 North Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before May 29th.
3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath Raised ranch in a great location! Features include a big sun room off the master bedroom along with a living room and family room. You'll enjoy the country kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Basement has the laundry area.a big treed yard, fenced in backyard with deck Newer A/C unit and roof.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10511 North Baltimore Avenue have any available units?
10511 North Baltimore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10511 North Baltimore Avenue have?
Some of 10511 North Baltimore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10511 North Baltimore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10511 North Baltimore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10511 North Baltimore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10511 North Baltimore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10511 North Baltimore Avenue offer parking?
No, 10511 North Baltimore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10511 North Baltimore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10511 North Baltimore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10511 North Baltimore Avenue have a pool?
No, 10511 North Baltimore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10511 North Baltimore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10511 North Baltimore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10511 North Baltimore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10511 North Baltimore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
