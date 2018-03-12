All apartments in Kansas City
10500 East 45th Terrace
10500 East 45th Terrace

10500 East 45th Terrace · (816) 323-0399
Location

10500 East 45th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1774 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment with a leasing agent. Contact for details.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1780650?source=marketing

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage. At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, backs up to woods. Open floor plan, reverse 1 1/2 layout with hardwoods on first floor and carpet in bedrooms and downstairs. HUGE walk in closet in master bedroom, finished basement living area, no fence, in Raytown School District, includes washer and dryer hook ups, fridge, stove and dishwasher.

We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!

Minimum one year lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent and will hold the property up to 14 days.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Lawncare is provided by landlord.

Non-refundable pet fee required for pets 350.00.

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,299, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

