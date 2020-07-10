All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10500 E. 46th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10500 E. 46th St.
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

10500 E. 46th St.

10500 East 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Riss Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10500 East 46th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dc69c5e048 ---- Newer spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10500 E. 46th St. have any available units?
10500 E. 46th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10500 E. 46th St. have?
Some of 10500 E. 46th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10500 E. 46th St. currently offering any rent specials?
10500 E. 46th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10500 E. 46th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10500 E. 46th St. is pet friendly.
Does 10500 E. 46th St. offer parking?
Yes, 10500 E. 46th St. offers parking.
Does 10500 E. 46th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10500 E. 46th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10500 E. 46th St. have a pool?
No, 10500 E. 46th St. does not have a pool.
Does 10500 E. 46th St. have accessible units?
No, 10500 E. 46th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10500 E. 46th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10500 E. 46th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary