All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10408 Richmond Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10408 Richmond Ave
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

10408 Richmond Ave

10408 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10408 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
10408 Richmond Ave Available 03/13/20 Coming soon! 3 bed, 1 bath home - $850 a month! - Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

(RLNE5589571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10408 Richmond Ave have any available units?
10408 Richmond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10408 Richmond Ave have?
Some of 10408 Richmond Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10408 Richmond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10408 Richmond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10408 Richmond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10408 Richmond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10408 Richmond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10408 Richmond Ave offers parking.
Does 10408 Richmond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10408 Richmond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10408 Richmond Ave have a pool?
No, 10408 Richmond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10408 Richmond Ave have accessible units?
No, 10408 Richmond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10408 Richmond Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10408 Richmond Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary