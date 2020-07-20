All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

10401 Oakland Ave

10401 Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10401 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Lease Pending!!
https://renter.rently.com/properties/885280?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Cute home in the heart of KCMO wtih lots of mature trees - interior has hardwood floors and spacious kitchen, also has a garage and basement!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4841399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 Oakland Ave have any available units?
10401 Oakland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10401 Oakland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10401 Oakland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 Oakland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10401 Oakland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10401 Oakland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10401 Oakland Ave offers parking.
Does 10401 Oakland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 Oakland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 Oakland Ave have a pool?
No, 10401 Oakland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10401 Oakland Ave have accessible units?
No, 10401 Oakland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 Oakland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10401 Oakland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10401 Oakland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10401 Oakland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
