All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1040-2 W 41st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1040-2 W 41st Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1040-2 W 41st Place

1040 W 41st Pl · (816) 756-1789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Volker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1040 W 41st Pl, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
No Dishwasher
The Roanoke is located near Westport in Kansas City, MO. The well-maintained two-story brick buildings are set along a tree-lined private street and located just minutes from the University of Kansas Medical Center, Saint Luke's Medical Center, and the University of Kansas City. The many shops, services, and restaurants within Westport are within walking distance. Downtown Kansas City and the Plaza shopping district are just minutes down the road. You'll be pleasantly surprised at what you find at The Roanoke.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040-2 W 41st Place have any available units?
1040-2 W 41st Place has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1040-2 W 41st Place currently offering any rent specials?
1040-2 W 41st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040-2 W 41st Place pet-friendly?
No, 1040-2 W 41st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1040-2 W 41st Place offer parking?
Yes, 1040-2 W 41st Place does offer parking.
Does 1040-2 W 41st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040-2 W 41st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040-2 W 41st Place have a pool?
No, 1040-2 W 41st Place does not have a pool.
Does 1040-2 W 41st Place have accessible units?
No, 1040-2 W 41st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1040-2 W 41st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040-2 W 41st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1040-2 W 41st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040-2 W 41st Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1040-2 W 41st Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64120
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity