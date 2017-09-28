104 Northwest 111th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This property features 4 bountiful bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1390 sq/ft of comfortable living space. It includes a living room with fireplace, a cook-friendly kitchen, back yard that is fenced-in yard, concrete back patio covered by a balcony, built-in on front deck, finished basement, and so much more just waiting for you! Throughout the home is neutral toned carpeting to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes is tasteful with black appliances for a sleeker look. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.