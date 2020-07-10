All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10315 East 39th Terrace South

10315 East 39th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

10315 East 39th Street South, Kansas City, MO 64133
Ashland Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome has been nicely updated and is ready for new tenants!

There is new carpet throughout the main and 2nd floor of this property, the kitchen and dining room has also received new laminate hardwoods that really make this space feel bright and open! There is a full bathroom located on the main floor as well.

There is a bedroom with walk-out to the backyard located downstairs, as well as tons of additional storage space. The 2nd floor of the property features a large master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms. There is also a full bath located on 2nd floor as well.

This home is located close to Kauffman & Arrowhead stadiums, with easy access to Hwy 40 and I-70.

Make sure to check out this property today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This property does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10315 East 39th Terrace South have any available units?
10315 East 39th Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10315 East 39th Terrace South have?
Some of 10315 East 39th Terrace South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10315 East 39th Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
10315 East 39th Terrace South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10315 East 39th Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10315 East 39th Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 10315 East 39th Terrace South offer parking?
No, 10315 East 39th Terrace South does not offer parking.
Does 10315 East 39th Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10315 East 39th Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10315 East 39th Terrace South have a pool?
No, 10315 East 39th Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 10315 East 39th Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 10315 East 39th Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 10315 East 39th Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10315 East 39th Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.

