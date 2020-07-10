10315 East 39th Terrace South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated extra storage carpet

This beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome has been nicely updated and is ready for new tenants!



There is new carpet throughout the main and 2nd floor of this property, the kitchen and dining room has also received new laminate hardwoods that really make this space feel bright and open! There is a full bathroom located on the main floor as well.



There is a bedroom with walk-out to the backyard located downstairs, as well as tons of additional storage space. The 2nd floor of the property features a large master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms. There is also a full bath located on 2nd floor as well.



This home is located close to Kauffman & Arrowhead stadiums, with easy access to Hwy 40 and I-70.



Make sure to check out this property today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This property does not accept voucher programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.