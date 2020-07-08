Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10312 Palmer Ave
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:36 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10312 Palmer Ave
10312 Palmer Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10312 Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home for rent! 2 car garage. Big back yard.
To apply for a showing please visit www.keyrealtygroupkc.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10312 Palmer Ave have any available units?
10312 Palmer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 10312 Palmer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10312 Palmer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10312 Palmer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10312 Palmer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 10312 Palmer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10312 Palmer Ave offers parking.
Does 10312 Palmer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10312 Palmer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10312 Palmer Ave have a pool?
No, 10312 Palmer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10312 Palmer Ave have accessible units?
No, 10312 Palmer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10312 Palmer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10312 Palmer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10312 Palmer Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10312 Palmer Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
