All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10301 Palmer Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10301 Palmer Ave
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

10301 Palmer Ave

10301 Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10301 Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 4-bedroom home on large corner lot. Oversized 2-car garage with lots of storage space. Patio in back yard great for entertaining. Newer carpet in living areas, with ceramic tile in kitchen and baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 Palmer Ave have any available units?
10301 Palmer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10301 Palmer Ave have?
Some of 10301 Palmer Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10301 Palmer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10301 Palmer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 Palmer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10301 Palmer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10301 Palmer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10301 Palmer Ave offers parking.
Does 10301 Palmer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10301 Palmer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 Palmer Ave have a pool?
No, 10301 Palmer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10301 Palmer Ave have accessible units?
No, 10301 Palmer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 Palmer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10301 Palmer Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary