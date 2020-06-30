10301 Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134 Hickman Mills South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 4-bedroom home on large corner lot. Oversized 2-car garage with lots of storage space. Patio in back yard great for entertaining. Newer carpet in living areas, with ceramic tile in kitchen and baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10301 Palmer Ave have any available units?
10301 Palmer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.