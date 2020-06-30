10301 Palmer Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 4-bedroom home on large corner lot. Oversized 2-car garage with lots of storage space. Patio in back yard great for entertaining. Newer carpet in living areas, with ceramic tile in kitchen and baths.