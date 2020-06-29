All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1020 Prospect Ave - BAS
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM

1020 Prospect Ave - BAS

1020 Prospect Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1020 Prospect Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64127
Independence Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Walk into your newly remodeled vintage building in the Historic Northeast!
This particular unit is our garden unit with tons of natural light.
These all electric units are close to Kansas City University, Kessler Park, The Colonnade, Kansas City Museum, Cliff Drive, Downtown KC, Power and Light District and easy access to major highways!
All new HVAC, electric, and plumbing! ALL ELECTRIC UNIT.
So much character with some units having exposed brick, beautiful hardwoods, and modern tile in kitchen and bathroom!
Galley style Kitchen comes fully equipped with Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Microwave, and Dishwasher!
Washer and Dryer provided also!
Kitchen and Bath have beautiful tile and all the clean finishes! 2 good sized bedrooms.
Main door has secured entry.
Parking is first come first serve for residents with gated secured entry!
Security deposit is one months rent, $150 is non-refundable.
1 year lease. Tenants pay electric and $25 water fee
No vouchers please!
Pets considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit and pet rent. 50lb weight limit on dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS have any available units?
1020 Prospect Ave - BAS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS have?
Some of 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Prospect Ave - BAS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS offers parking.
Does 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS have a pool?
No, 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS have accessible units?
No, 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Prospect Ave - BAS has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary