1020 Prospect Ave - BAS

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Walk into your newly remodeled vintage building in the Historic Northeast!

This particular unit is our garden unit with tons of natural light.

These all electric units are close to Kansas City University, Kessler Park, The Colonnade, Kansas City Museum, Cliff Drive, Downtown KC, Power and Light District and easy access to major highways!

All new HVAC, electric, and plumbing! ALL ELECTRIC UNIT.

So much character with some units having exposed brick, beautiful hardwoods, and modern tile in kitchen and bathroom!

Galley style Kitchen comes fully equipped with Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Microwave, and Dishwasher!

Washer and Dryer provided also!

Kitchen and Bath have beautiful tile and all the clean finishes! 2 good sized bedrooms.

Main door has secured entry.

Parking is first come first serve for residents with gated secured entry!

Security deposit is one months rent, $150 is non-refundable.

1 year lease. Tenants pay electric and $25 water fee

No vouchers please!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit and pet rent. 50lb weight limit on dogs.