1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN

Amenities
This is a very sharp 2 bedroom garden view apartment that has been recently updated. Tons of updates including tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, etc. Washer and dryer are also included in the unit. Off-street gated parking is included as well.
The rent is $750 per month. Water is included at an additional $25/mo. There is also a $10/mo common area maintenance fee. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.