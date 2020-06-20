All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:32 AM

1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN

1018 Prospect Boulevard · (816) 410-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1018 Prospect Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64127
Independence Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This is a very sharp 2 bedroom garden view apartment that has been recently updated. Tons of updates including tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, etc. Washer and dryer are also included in the unit. Off-street gated parking is included as well.

The rent is $750 per month. Water is included at an additional $25/mo. There is also a $10/mo common area maintenance fee. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN have any available units?
1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN have?
Some of 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN does offer parking.
Does 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN have a pool?
No, 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN have accessible units?
No, 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Prospect Avenue - GARDEN does not have units with dishwashers.
