1011 West 75th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Spacious, comfortable, condo just off Ward Parkway in Waldo - Unassuming on the outside...warm, comfortable and roomy on the inside, this is a fully renovated, 1,500 square-foot, 3+ bedroom, 3 bath condo. 10 minutes walk from Waldo or State Line Center shops, bars and restaurants and just five minute drive from UMKC, the Plaza and Brookside. New kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, enclosed utility room with full-size washer dryer and secure garage parking for two cars plus off street for two more. All services - landscaping, lawn mowing, leaf and snow removal - are included in your rent and there are no additional monthly fees for parking, pets or laundry.



