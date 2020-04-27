All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:32 AM

10100 Hardesty Avenue

10100 Hardesty Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10100 Hardesty Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home is ready for new tenants. It features stunning hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and cupboards, newly refurbished bathrooms and a spacious backyard.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of highways 435/470. It is also surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10100 Hardesty Avenue have any available units?
10100 Hardesty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10100 Hardesty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10100 Hardesty Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10100 Hardesty Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10100 Hardesty Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10100 Hardesty Avenue offer parking?
No, 10100 Hardesty Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10100 Hardesty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10100 Hardesty Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10100 Hardesty Avenue have a pool?
No, 10100 Hardesty Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10100 Hardesty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10100 Hardesty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10100 Hardesty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10100 Hardesty Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10100 Hardesty Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10100 Hardesty Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

