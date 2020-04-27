10100 Hardesty Avenue

Amenities
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.
This cute home is ready for new tenants. It features stunning hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and cupboards, newly refurbished bathrooms and a spacious backyard.
This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of highways 435/470. It is also surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
