1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N

1010 Prospect Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Prospect Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64127
Independence Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This is a very sharp looking recently updated two-bedroom apartment. Tons of updates including tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, etc. Washer and dryer are also included in the unit. Off street gated parking is included as well.

The rent is $795 per month. Water is included at an additional $25/mo. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N have any available units?
1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N have?
Some of 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N offers parking.
Does 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N have a pool?
No, 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N have accessible units?
No, 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N has units with dishwashers.

