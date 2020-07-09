1010 Prospect Avenue - 2N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

This is a very sharp looking recently updated two-bedroom apartment. Tons of updates including tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, etc. Washer and dryer are also included in the unit. Off street gated parking is included as well.



The rent is $795 per month. Water is included at an additional $25/mo. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.