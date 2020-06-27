All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 101 Northwest 107 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
101 Northwest 107 Terrace
Last updated September 14 2019 at 1:34 AM

101 Northwest 107 Terrace

101 NW 107 Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Meadowbrook Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

101 NW 107 Ter, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Northwest 107 Terrace have any available units?
101 Northwest 107 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Northwest 107 Terrace have?
Some of 101 Northwest 107 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Northwest 107 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
101 Northwest 107 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Northwest 107 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Northwest 107 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 101 Northwest 107 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 101 Northwest 107 Terrace offers parking.
Does 101 Northwest 107 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Northwest 107 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Northwest 107 Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 101 Northwest 107 Terrace has a pool.
Does 101 Northwest 107 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 101 Northwest 107 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Northwest 107 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Northwest 107 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary