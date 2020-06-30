All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:39 PM

1005 East 117th Street

1005 East 117th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 East 117th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Mission Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule your self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/990755?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with new contemporary paint and refinished hardwood floors. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen with new appliances and eat-in area. Nice master suite with private half bathroom. Split level home adds space by allowing multiple levels of comfort. Enjoy a nice wood deck and fenced backyard.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 East 117th Street have any available units?
1005 East 117th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 East 117th Street have?
Some of 1005 East 117th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 East 117th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 East 117th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 East 117th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 East 117th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1005 East 117th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1005 East 117th Street offers parking.
Does 1005 East 117th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 East 117th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 East 117th Street have a pool?
No, 1005 East 117th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1005 East 117th Street have accessible units?
No, 1005 East 117th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 East 117th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 East 117th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

