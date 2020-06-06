All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1004 E 43rd Street - 1W

1004 East 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1004 East 43rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gated & secure building with easy access to Plaza, downtown, and hwys. Open concept unit with separate small room that could be used as a huge walk in closet, private office, etc. Lots of light and walks out to the common hang out area.
Laundry avail on site as well as storage lockers. Tenant pays Gas & Electric, water, trash & sewer paid by building. 1 temp controlled window AC unit provided for summer, central heat to keep the wood floors toasty for winter. Lots of charm in this renovated Colonnade!

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W have any available units?
1004 E 43rd Street - 1W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W have?
Some of 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W currently offering any rent specials?
1004 E 43rd Street - 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W is pet friendly.
Does 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W offer parking?
No, 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W does not offer parking.
Does 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W have a pool?
No, 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W does not have a pool.
Does 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W have accessible units?
No, 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 E 43rd Street - 1W does not have units with dishwashers.
