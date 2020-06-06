1004 E 43rd Street - 1W

Amenities
Gated & secure building with easy access to Plaza, downtown, and hwys. Open concept unit with separate small room that could be used as a huge walk in closet, private office, etc. Lots of light and walks out to the common hang out area.
Laundry avail on site as well as storage lockers. Tenant pays Gas & Electric, water, trash & sewer paid by building. 1 temp controlled window AC unit provided for summer, central heat to keep the wood floors toasty for winter. Lots of charm in this renovated Colonnade!
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531