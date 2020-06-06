1004 E 43rd Street - 1W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gated & secure building with easy access to Plaza, downtown, and hwys. Open concept unit with separate small room that could be used as a huge walk in closet, private office, etc. Lots of light and walks out to the common hang out area.

Laundry avail on site as well as storage lockers. Tenant pays Gas & Electric, water, trash & sewer paid by building. 1 temp controlled window AC unit provided for summer, central heat to keep the wood floors toasty for winter. Lots of charm in this renovated Colonnade!



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531