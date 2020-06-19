1002 E 43rd Street - Studio

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Studio apartment with separate entrance! Gated building, apartment is in the basement with outside separate entrance & separate locking gate. Water is paid, tenant to pay for gas & electric. Laundry on site, street parking & free trash & recycling.



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks



$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531