Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1002 E 43rd Street - Studio

1002 E 43rd St · (816) 522-5256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1002 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Studio apartment with separate entrance! Gated building, apartment is in the basement with outside separate entrance & separate locking gate. Water is paid, tenant to pay for gas & electric. Laundry on site, street parking & free trash & recycling.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio have any available units?
1002 E 43rd Street - Studio has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio have?
Some of 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio currently offering any rent specials?
1002 E 43rd Street - Studio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio is pet friendly.
Does 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio offer parking?
No, 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio does not offer parking.
Does 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio have a pool?
No, 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio does not have a pool.
Does 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio have accessible units?
No, 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 E 43rd Street - Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
