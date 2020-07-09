Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton
3205 Brighton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3205 Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Boulevard Village
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment.
Wall to wall carpet.
Window air condition unit.
Includes a refrigerator and a stove.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton have any available units?
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton have?
Some of 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton currently offering any rent specials?
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton pet-friendly?
No, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton offer parking?
No, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton does not offer parking.
Does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton have a pool?
No, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton does not have a pool.
Does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton have accessible units?
No, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary