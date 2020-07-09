All apartments in Kansas City
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton

3205 Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Boulevard Village

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Large 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment.
Wall to wall carpet.
Window air condition unit.
Includes a refrigerator and a stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton have any available units?
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton have?
Some of 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton currently offering any rent specials?
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton pet-friendly?
No, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton offer parking?
No, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton does not offer parking.
Does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton have a pool?
No, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton does not have a pool.
Does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton have accessible units?
No, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom - 3205 Brighton does not have units with dishwashers.

