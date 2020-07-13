All apartments in Joplin
Find more places like Northpark Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Joplin, MO
/
Northpark Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Northpark Apartments

3502 Newman Rd · (417) 815-5162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Joplin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3502 Newman Rd, Joplin, MO 64801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3508-08303 · Avail. Aug 18

$620

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 3508-08305 · Avail. Aug 4

$620

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 3510-10307 · Avail. Aug 4

$620

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3516-16206 · Avail. Aug 4

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 855 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northpark Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
pool
gym
bbq/grill
clubhouse
Northpark Apartments in Joplin, MO offers multiple floor plans, superior amenities, convenient location, and affordable monthly rent plans for qualifying low-income families and individuals. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE392180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northpark Apartments have any available units?
Northpark Apartments has 5 units available starting at $620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Northpark Apartments have?
Some of Northpark Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northpark Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Northpark Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northpark Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Northpark Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Northpark Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Northpark Apartments offers parking.
Does Northpark Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northpark Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northpark Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Northpark Apartments has a pool.
Does Northpark Apartments have accessible units?
No, Northpark Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Northpark Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northpark Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Northpark Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Northpark Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Northpark Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Joplin Apartments with Garage
Joplin Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFort Scott, KSCenterton, AR
Vinita, OKBella Vista, ARGentry, AR
Gravette, ARWebb City, MOPittsburg, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Missouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity