3516 S. Rangeline Road - 19

2bedroom/1 bath. Private parking. Non-Smoking. Very quiet. Tenant pays electric. Only 10 minutes (9 miles) to Downstream Casino. Walking distance to Starbucks, Office Depot, Applebees, Food 4 Less, hotels, etc.



Wood laminate/tile flooring.

Generous closet space.

Ceiling fans.

Dishwasher.

Microwave.

On-site laundry room.

1-877-280-0601



• Non-Smoking

• Indoor cats and small dogs welcome. Must be neutered/spayed.

• One-year lease minimum

• Free applications available at www.village-props.com

Non-Smoking

$475.00. 10% Discount for veterans and first responders

$400.00 Security Deposit



Newton County

• Private parking next to your apartment

• Private, secure on-site laundry facility

• Quiet, hidden location

• Walking distance to shops, hotels, restaurants, etc.