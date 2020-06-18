3516 S. Rangeline Road - 19

Amenities
2bedroom/1 bath. Private parking. Non-Smoking. Very quiet. Tenant pays electric. Only 10 minutes (9 miles) to Downstream Casino. Walking distance to Starbucks, Office Depot, Applebees, Food 4 Less, hotels, etc.
Wood laminate/tile flooring.
Generous closet space.
Ceiling fans.
Dishwasher.
Microwave.
On-site laundry room.
1-877-280-0601
• Non-Smoking
• Indoor cats and small dogs welcome. Must be neutered/spayed.
• One-year lease minimum
• Free applications available at www.village-props.com
• 1-877-280-0601
Non-Smoking
$475.00. 10% Discount for veterans and first responders
$400.00 Security Deposit
Newton County
• Private parking next to your apartment
• Private, secure on-site laundry facility
• Quiet, hidden location
• Walking distance to shops, hotels, restaurants, etc.