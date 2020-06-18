All apartments in Joplin
Find more places like 3516 S. Rangeline Road - 19.
3516 S. Rangeline Road - 19
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3516 S. Rangeline Road - 19

3516 S Range Line Rd · (877) 280-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3516 S Range Line Rd, Joplin, MO 64804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2bedroom/1 bath. Private parking. Non-Smoking. Very quiet. Tenant pays electric. Only 10 minutes (9 miles) to Downstream Casino. Walking distance to Starbucks, Office Depot, Applebees, Food 4 Less, hotels, etc.

Wood laminate/tile flooring.
Generous closet space.
Ceiling fans.
Dishwasher.
Microwave.
On-site laundry room.
1-877-280-0601

• Non-Smoking
• Indoor cats and small dogs welcome. Must be neutered/spayed.
• One-year lease minimum
• Free applications available at www.village-props.com
• 1-877-280-0601

Non-Smoking
$475.00. 10% Discount for veterans and first responders
$400.00 Security Deposit

Newton County
• Private parking next to your apartment
• Private, secure on-site laundry facility
• Quiet, hidden location
• Walking distance to shops, hotels, restaurants, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

