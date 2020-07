Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newer 3 bedroom/2 bath home featuring all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen has island/eat at bar, covered back porch, washer/dryer hookups, privacy fenced back yard, and 2 car attached garage. All electric. Tenant pays all utilities, lawn maintenance, and keep home in good condition. No smoking. One small pet may be allowed with non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and medical school.