All apartments in Joplin
Find more places like 2331 S Harlem.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Joplin, MO
/
2331 S Harlem
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:30 AM

2331 S Harlem

2331 South Harlem Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Joplin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

2331 South Harlem Avenue, Joplin, MO 64804

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home available August 6th. Brand New 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to Medical School and Cunningham Park. Open-floor plan and great location. Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops. Owner-Agent. Small pet may be considered with pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 S Harlem have any available units?
2331 S Harlem doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joplin, MO.
What amenities does 2331 S Harlem have?
Some of 2331 S Harlem's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 S Harlem currently offering any rent specials?
2331 S Harlem is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 S Harlem pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 S Harlem is pet friendly.
Does 2331 S Harlem offer parking?
Yes, 2331 S Harlem offers parking.
Does 2331 S Harlem have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 S Harlem does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 S Harlem have a pool?
No, 2331 S Harlem does not have a pool.
Does 2331 S Harlem have accessible units?
No, 2331 S Harlem does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 S Harlem have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 S Harlem has units with dishwashers.
Does 2331 S Harlem have units with air conditioning?
No, 2331 S Harlem does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpark Apartments
3502 Newman Rd
Joplin, MO 64801

Similar Pages

Joplin Apartments with Garages
Joplin Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFort Scott, KS
Carthage, MOCenterton, ARVinita, OK
Bella Vista, ARPittsburg, KSGravette, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

Missouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College