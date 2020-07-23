2331 S Harlem

Amenities

Home available August 6th. Brand New 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to Medical School and Cunningham Park. Open-floor plan and great location. Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops. Owner-Agent. Small pet may be considered with pet fee.