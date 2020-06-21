All apartments in Joplin
1126 Connecticut
1126 Connecticut

1126 Connecticut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Connecticut Avenue, Joplin, MO 64801

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For lease, not for sale. 12 month lease with $500/deposit. Call listing agent for application. Subject to acceptable credit report. No pets and no smoking. Total electric. Lawn care provided. Centrally located. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Connecticut have any available units?
1126 Connecticut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joplin, MO.
What amenities does 1126 Connecticut have?
Some of 1126 Connecticut's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Connecticut currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Connecticut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Connecticut pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Connecticut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joplin.
Does 1126 Connecticut offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Connecticut does offer parking.
Does 1126 Connecticut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Connecticut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Connecticut have a pool?
No, 1126 Connecticut does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Connecticut have accessible units?
No, 1126 Connecticut does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Connecticut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 Connecticut has units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Connecticut have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Connecticut does not have units with air conditioning.
