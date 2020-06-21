1126 Connecticut

For lease, not for sale. 12 month lease with $500/deposit. Call listing agent for application. Subject to acceptable credit report. No pets and no smoking. Total electric. Lawn care provided. Centrally located. Available July 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
