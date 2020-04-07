All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 1700.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, MO
/
1700
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:18 PM

1700

1700 Benton Drive · (479) 777-8906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1700 Benton Drive, Jefferson County, MO 63010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1443 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
This BRAND NEW construction home features three bedrooms and two baths and a great open floor plan making this home live large.Stainless Steel appliances and a neutral color palette round out the features of this home perfectly.The Traditions community is conveniently located minutes from I-49 and E 171st Avenue, where shopping and restaurants are plentiful!

Ask about our Hometown hero program and receive up to $200 off first month rent

Utlize our self viewing system here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1201866?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 have any available units?
1700 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1700 currently offering any rent specials?
1700 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 is pet friendly.
Does 1700 offer parking?
No, 1700 does not offer parking.
Does 1700 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 have a pool?
No, 1700 does not have a pool.
Does 1700 have accessible units?
No, 1700 does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1700?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOByrnes Mill, MOWildwood, MOFestus, MOFenton, MOConcord, MOSunset Hills, MO
Valley Park, MOAffton, MOKirkwood, MOCahokia, ILEllisville, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MORock Hill, MOBrentwood, MORichmond Heights, MOOlivette, MOOverland, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity