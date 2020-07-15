Apartment List
/
MO
/
jefferson city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:20 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Jefferson City, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jefferson City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
916 Millbrook Dr., Unit 5
916 Millbrook Drive, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$530
900 sqft
Apartment no HU Coin Laundry in Hall (W,S,T) Quiet Neighborhood. Trash, Private Parking and Swimming Pool FREE EPAY Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer $35 per month Last Month's Rent Paid at lease signing

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
623 Woodlander Dr., Unit 8
623 Woodlander Road, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
Apartment HU (W,S,T) Apartment with W/D Hookups. Quiet Neighborhood. Trash Included and off street parking. Free Epay available. Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
619 Woodlander Dr., Unit 8
619 Woodlander Road, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
Apartment HU (W,S,T) Apartment with W/D Hookups. Quiet Neighborhood. Trash Included and off street parking. Free Epay available. Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2101 Alpine Court, Unit E
2101 Alpine Court, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$530
923 sqft
Apartment no HU Coin Laundry in Hall (T) Quiet Neighborhood, Private Unit Entrance, Patio. Trash included. Free Epay Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer $35 per month Last Month's Rent Paid on Move In

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2214 Weathered Rock Rd., Unit 1B
2214 Weathered Rock Road, Jefferson City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$595
1233 sqft
Apartment. Trash Included Quiet Neighborhood with off street parking and Swimming Pool. Trash Included FREE EPAY Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Last Month's Rent Paid on Move In

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2116 Millbrook Ct., Unit E
2116 Millbrook Court, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
984 sqft
Apartment with HU (Trash Only) Quiet Neighborhood. Trash, Private Parking and Swimming Pool FREE EPAY Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer $35 per month Last Month's Rent Paid at lease signing
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson City

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1330 Biscayne Dr
1330 Biscayne Drive, Cole County, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1743 sqft
**Available Now** Well maintained home located on west end of Jefferson City. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, and a bonus office upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson City

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5406 Deer Valley Drive - D
5406 Deer Valley Dr, Cole County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
**Available August 1st, 2020** New town-home on the West End of Jefferson City, Missouri. Located close to Binder State Park and Hyvee in the Deer Ridge subdivision.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jefferson City, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jefferson City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, MOWaynesville, MO
St. Robert, MOSt. James, MO
Rolla, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia