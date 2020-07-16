611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C

Amenities

**Available Now** This historical multi-family gem along Capitol Avenue is located on the east side of Downtown Jefferson City. This location is within walking distance to the Missouri State Penitentiary, Missouri State Capitol, Downtown Jefferson City as well as many restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. Well preserved and updated, this building was built in 1900 and features a glorious display or architecture and character from that time period. This home features 4 private apartments: water, sewer, and trash is paid, tenant is only responsible for electric and gas. Apartment 2C is a studio with one bathroom. Featuring a refrigerator, oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. There are no washer and dryer hookups. Off-street parking is available in the rear of the building. No smoking and no pets. We do require a credit score of 620 or above and that the rent is no more than 30% of your income. We also run a criminal background check.