611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C

611 East Capitol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

611 East Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO 65101
Downtown Jefferson City

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
**Available Now** This historical multi-family gem along Capitol Avenue is located on the east side of Downtown Jefferson City. This location is within walking distance to the Missouri State Penitentiary, Missouri State Capitol, Downtown Jefferson City as well as many restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. Well preserved and updated, this building was built in 1900 and features a glorious display or architecture and character from that time period. This home features 4 private apartments: water, sewer, and trash is paid, tenant is only responsible for electric and gas. Apartment 2C is a studio with one bathroom. Featuring a refrigerator, oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. There are no washer and dryer hookups. Off-street parking is available in the rear of the building. No smoking and no pets. We do require a credit score of 620 or above and that the rent is no more than 30% of your income. We also run a criminal background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C have any available units?
611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson City, MO.
What amenities does 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C have?
Some of 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C currently offering any rent specials?
611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C pet-friendly?
No, 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson City.
Does 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C offer parking?
Yes, 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C offers parking.
Does 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C have a pool?
No, 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C does not have a pool.
Does 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C have accessible units?
No, 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 East Capitol Avenue - 2C does not have units with air conditioning.
