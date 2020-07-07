All apartments in Jefferson City
Find more places like 2504 Southridge Drive - E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson City, MO
/
2504 Southridge Drive - E
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:43 PM

2504 Southridge Drive - E

2504 Southridge Drive · (573) 896-1079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2504 Southridge Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 27

$575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
**Available July 27th, 2020** This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment is located approximately 1 mile from St. Mary's Hospital and is in the Cedar Hill school district. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet space and access to the back patio and yard. The kitchen features a microwave, oven/stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and separate dining. Both bedrooms have spacious closet space and washer and dryer hookups are located in the hallway. Landlord pays trash. Tenant is responsible for other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Southridge Drive - E have any available units?
2504 Southridge Drive - E has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2504 Southridge Drive - E have?
Some of 2504 Southridge Drive - E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Southridge Drive - E currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Southridge Drive - E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Southridge Drive - E pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Southridge Drive - E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson City.
Does 2504 Southridge Drive - E offer parking?
No, 2504 Southridge Drive - E does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Southridge Drive - E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Southridge Drive - E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Southridge Drive - E have a pool?
No, 2504 Southridge Drive - E does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Southridge Drive - E have accessible units?
No, 2504 Southridge Drive - E does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Southridge Drive - E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Southridge Drive - E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 Southridge Drive - E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 Southridge Drive - E does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2504 Southridge Drive - E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, MOWaynesville, MO
St. Robert, MOSt. James, MO
Rolla, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity