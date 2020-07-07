2504 Southridge Drive - E

Amenities

**Available July 27th, 2020** This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment is located approximately 1 mile from St. Mary's Hospital and is in the Cedar Hill school district. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet space and access to the back patio and yard. The kitchen features a microwave, oven/stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and separate dining. Both bedrooms have spacious closet space and washer and dryer hookups are located in the hallway. Landlord pays trash. Tenant is responsible for other utilities.