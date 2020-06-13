/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:12 AM
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jackson, MO
703 Morgan St
703 Morgan Street, Jackson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1288 sqft
House in Jackson - Brick Ranch Style Home Within Walking Distance To Jackson City Park. Three Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms With A Spacious Living Room and Kitchen/Dining Room Combo. Beautiful Refinished Hardwood Flooring On The Main Level.
Results within 1 mile of Jackson
1428 Holly
1428 Holly Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO
1428 Holly Available 07/17/20 - Beautiful Ranch Home on a Corner Lot.
Results within 5 miles of Jackson
The District at Cape
630 S Spring St, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1245 sqft
Excellent location close to Southeast Missouri State University, Show Me Center and I-55. Community features resort-style swimming pool, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Apartments include garbage disposal, dishwashers and private balconies.
2530 Walden Blvd
2530 Walden Boulevard, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1660 sqft
Newer Cottage At Walden Park - Lovely Newer Cottage in Quiet Walden Park Neighborhood with Access to the City Walking Trail.
2630 Janet Drive
2630 Janet Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
2630 Janet Drive Available 06/19/20 - Cozy Three Bedroom House Located In The Alma Schrader School District. This House Features Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Two Car Carport, And Spacious Back Yard. Finished Basement With Extra Storage.
1435 Rose
1435 Rose Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
4 Bed House CLOSE TO CAMPUS! - Completely Remodeled Bungalow! Adorable 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home Just Steps Away From Campus. Capaha Park Is In Your Backyard.
2218 Brookwood Dr
2218 Brookwood Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO
2218 Brookwood Dr Available 06/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 3.
2983 Pine Hill Spur
2983 Pine Hill Spur, Cape Girardeau, MO
2983 Pine Hill Spur Available 07/15/20 Craftsman Neighborhood Home in Walden Park - Beautiful Construction, Executive Level Home in The Walden Park Neighborhood.
1730 New Madrid
1730 New Madrid Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1730 New Madrid Available 06/19/20 House Close To Campus! - Don't Miss This Three Bedroom, One Bath Ranch Home located Close To Southeast Missouri State University And Southeast Hospital.
839 N. Cape Rock Dr
839 North Cape Rock Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
839 N.
1441 Luce Street
1441 Luce Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
1441 Luce Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
1316 Wayne St
1316 Wayne Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1976 sqft
Close to the college. Hardwood Floors, nice back yard 1 Story 1976 sq ft.
1106 Breezie
1106 Breezie Lane, Cape Girardeau County, MO
1106 Breezie Lane, Cape Girardeau County, MO
Results within 10 miles of Jackson
714 N SPRIGG ST.
714 North Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$936
1 sqft
Brent House is located at 714 N Sprigg St, Cape Girardeau, MO was a single family home that was built in 1956 by my great uncle Clarence Brune on property owned by my Grandfather Henry Brune.
709 Broadway St Unit B
709 Broadway Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
***COLLEGE RENTAL*** Now leasing for the 20-21 school year! Rent is $450/bedroom. Walking distance to the college and downtown area.