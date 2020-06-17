Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jackson
Find more places like 1902 Country Club Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jackson, MO
/
1902 Country Club Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1902 Country Club Place
1902 Country Club Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1902 Country Club Place, Jackson, MO 63755
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex located in mid-town Jackson. Features include 10 foot ceilings, washer/dryer hook up, with a 2 car garage . Very clean and move in ready.
Duplex in Mid Town Jackson
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1902 Country Club Place have any available units?
1902 Country Club Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jackson, MO
.
What amenities does 1902 Country Club Place have?
Some of 1902 Country Club Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1902 Country Club Place currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Country Club Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Country Club Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 Country Club Place is pet friendly.
Does 1902 Country Club Place offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Country Club Place does offer parking.
Does 1902 Country Club Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Country Club Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Country Club Place have a pool?
No, 1902 Country Club Place does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Country Club Place have accessible units?
No, 1902 Country Club Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Country Club Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 Country Club Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Country Club Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1902 Country Club Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cape Girardeau, MO
Murphysboro, IL
Carbondale, IL
Apartments Near Colleges
Southeast Missouri State University