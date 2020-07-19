All apartments in Jackson County
2019 Ethan Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2019 Ethan Ln

2019 Ethan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2019 Ethan Lane, Jackson County, MO 64058

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/addb3dd090 ----
14 Month Lease. Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home in Churchill Estates subdivision. It features a fully equipped kitchen, walkout basement, 2 car garage, and deck. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Ethan Ln have any available units?
2019 Ethan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson County, MO.
What amenities does 2019 Ethan Ln have?
Some of 2019 Ethan Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Ethan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Ethan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Ethan Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Ethan Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Ethan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Ethan Ln offers parking.
Does 2019 Ethan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Ethan Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Ethan Ln have a pool?
No, 2019 Ethan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Ethan Ln have accessible units?
No, 2019 Ethan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Ethan Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 Ethan Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Ethan Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2019 Ethan Ln has units with air conditioning.
